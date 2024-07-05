Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HURN. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $97.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,159 shares of company stock valued at $203,549 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 10,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

