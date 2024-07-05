Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in June

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,822,600 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 7,357,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 547.0 days.
Shares of HRNNF opened at $29.14 on Friday. Hydro One has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.
