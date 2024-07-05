Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in June

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,822,600 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 7,357,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 547.0 days.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of HRNNF opened at $29.14 on Friday. Hydro One has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

