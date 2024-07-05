i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,539,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,143 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 3.51% of i-80 Gold worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the first quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in i-80 Gold by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX remained flat at $1.07 during trading on Friday. 1,826,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.30. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $321.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.42.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 115.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

