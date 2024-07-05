IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.01.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Stock Up 3.5 %

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after buying an additional 3,935,250 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after buying an additional 298,959 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after buying an additional 23,485,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,995,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 968,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.