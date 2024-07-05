iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Shares Gap Down to $9.33

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $9.08. iLearningEngines shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 855 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

