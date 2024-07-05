Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immix Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Immix Biopharma stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.17. Immix Biopharma has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

About Immix Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMX. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

