Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.33.

IMO opened at $69.63 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 51,449 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,124,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

