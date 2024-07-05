Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

INDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDB opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Independent Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

