Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 1.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

