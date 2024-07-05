Insider Buying: Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Director Purchases 3,200 Shares of Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director William H. Carson bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $64,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Annexon Trading Up 5.0 %

ANNX stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $443.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Annexon by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after buying an additional 641,549 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $31,780,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 96.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter worth $15,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Annexon by 10,482.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 1,311,195 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

View Our Latest Report on ANNX

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.