Insider Buying: Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Director Purchases 3,200 Shares of Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director William H. Carson bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $64,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Annexon Trading Up 5.0 %
ANNX stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $443.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.29.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
