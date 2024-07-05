Insider Buying: Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) Insider Purchases A$498,862.63 in Stock

Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA – Get Free Report) insider James Fielding purchased 145,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.43 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of A$498,862.63 ($332,575.09).
James Fielding also recently made the following trade(s):
Audeara Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.57.
About Audeara
Audeara Limited, a hearing health technology company, engages in the development and sale of personalized listening products in Australia and North America. It provides A-02 Bluetooth headphones; A-02 TV bundles; and BT01 wireless transceivers. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fortitude Valley, Australia.
