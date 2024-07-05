Insider Buying: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases £3,077.84 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Flynn purchased 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,893.04).

NatWest Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 325.80 ($4.12) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 264.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a one year high of GBX 329.80 ($4.17).

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 370 ($4.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital lowered NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.17) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 319.38 ($4.04).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

