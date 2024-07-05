Insider Buying: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Buys $33,547.20 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust purchased 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,361,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,124,241.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get System1 alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 66,290 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $95,457.60.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 43,307 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,795.15.

On Monday, June 24th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 1,200 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $1,740.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 2,382 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453.90.

System1 Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SST opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.35. System1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.92 million for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 49.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in System1 stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in System1 were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SST

System1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.