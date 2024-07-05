Insider Selling: Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells $45,454.60 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $45,454.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,260,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 40,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $77,200.00.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Aadi Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

