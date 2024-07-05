Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $729,450.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.15, for a total transaction of $729,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,936.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppFolio Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of APPF opened at $249.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.76 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $256.73.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $2,690,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AppFolio by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AppFolio

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.