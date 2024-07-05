Insider Selling: Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells $348,537.60 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $348,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $328,570.05.

On Monday, June 3rd, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $290,463.80.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $289,270.30.

On Monday, April 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,432 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $408,807.68.

On Monday, April 8th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $433,902.04.

Cimpress Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMPR opened at $89.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.60. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

