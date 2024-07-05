Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kira Scherer Wampler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Doximity alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOCS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $91,673,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 28.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.