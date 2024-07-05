Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) CFO Sells $754,300.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nuvalent Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUVL. SVB Leerink raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

