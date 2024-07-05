Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) CFO Sells $754,300.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nuvalent Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $89.39.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NUVL. SVB Leerink raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
