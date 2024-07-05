Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Sells $215,400.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 761,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,199,017.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $54,650.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $141,150.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $54,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $142,650.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OLMA opened at $10.67 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OLMA

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.