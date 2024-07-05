Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $251.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,229,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,102,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,885,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after buying an additional 380,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,924,000 after acquiring an additional 197,097 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $133.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -243.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.31 and a 200-day moving average of $191.38. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

