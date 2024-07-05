International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

IBM stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.73. 1,649,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,998. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average is $176.76. The company has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.