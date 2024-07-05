Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Intevac Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IVAC opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
