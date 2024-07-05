Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of IVAC opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 352,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 256,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

