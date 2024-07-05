Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.51

Shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Intouch Insight Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.02 million during the quarter. Intouch Insight had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers data collection services to private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development and delivery of data collection programs comprising mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

Further Reading

