Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

NYSE INUV opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Inuvo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 749,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inuvo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

