Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.19. 348,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 347,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $269.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.