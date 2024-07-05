Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 123,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 461,915 shares.The stock last traded at $49.97 and had previously closed at $49.94.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 113,626 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after buying an additional 627,233 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.