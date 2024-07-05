Investors Buy Large Volume of Global X Copper Miners ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,978 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 61% compared to the average volume of 1,850 put options.

Institutional Trading of Global X Copper Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. 354,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.