Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Up 5.2%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.43. 209,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,739,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRWD. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $91,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.