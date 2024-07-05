Irwin Gold Sells 9,902 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.31. The stock had a trading volume of 232,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,118. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.08. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 656.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,098,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,591 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLI

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.