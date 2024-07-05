iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.63. 133,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

