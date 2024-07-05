iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.16

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 17266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $607.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 93,930 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1,552.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

