iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $73.78. 5,928,044 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.