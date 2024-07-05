iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,750. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

