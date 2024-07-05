iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $133.96

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.96 and last traded at $133.96, with a volume of 2073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.90.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.