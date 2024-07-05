iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Raised by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,878,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. 2,511,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.