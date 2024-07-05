iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.73% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 473,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 203,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,061,000.

Shares of BATS:IGEB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 127,914 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

