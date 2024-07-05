iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 8,392 shares.The stock last traded at $185.58 and had previously closed at $184.51.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average of $174.69. The firm has a market cap of $970.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.