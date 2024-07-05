iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 153,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 101,964 shares.The stock last traded at $29.46 and had previously closed at $28.64.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $516.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RING. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after buying an additional 285,006 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

