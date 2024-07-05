iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 153,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 101,964 shares.The stock last traded at $29.46 and had previously closed at $28.64.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $516.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Stock Average Calculator
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.