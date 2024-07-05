iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,227 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. 793,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,923. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

