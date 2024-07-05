iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.63

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.63 and last traded at $136.63, with a volume of 13170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 667,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 216,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 194,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

