iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Holdings Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 450.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 587.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after buying an additional 403,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 314,107 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 404.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 314,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 61,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,652. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

