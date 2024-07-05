Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:ISDR opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.73.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
