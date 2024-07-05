Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ISDR opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Issuer Direct

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 7,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 563,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Issuer Direct news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 7,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 563,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,630,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,185.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 129,273 shares of company stock worth $1,200,126. 26.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Featured Articles

