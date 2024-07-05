iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Down to $14.78

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $13.87. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 247,302 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITOS

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $515.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.40.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.