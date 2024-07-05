J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,585,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,448 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,176,000 after buying an additional 101,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after buying an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $224.07. 423,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,924. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $228.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

