J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 6,740 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of VRIG stock remained flat at $25.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 158,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,601. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

