J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,726 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.68. 664,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,658. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.39.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

