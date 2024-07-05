J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,781,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,632,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357,764. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

