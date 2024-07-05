J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 665,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,177. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

