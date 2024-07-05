J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,667,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,749. The stock has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $170.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.62 and a 200-day moving average of $152.27.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

