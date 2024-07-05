J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,584,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $179.99. 314,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.43.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.